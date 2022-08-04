Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Position Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $278,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of DNB opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

