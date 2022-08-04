Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.73. 2,953,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,842. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

