Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several research firms recently commented on DREUF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.