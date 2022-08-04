Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 9.5% Higher

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.18. 1,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

