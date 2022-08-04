Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 9.5% Higher

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.18. 1,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
