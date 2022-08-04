Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on September 21st

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 1.6 %

DOM opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.41).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.