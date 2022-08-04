Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE D opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.