DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

DMarket (DMT) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $360,558.03 and $44.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00128671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.