DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

DLH Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. DLH has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLH by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DLH by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

