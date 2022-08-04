Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dingdong (Cayman) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.