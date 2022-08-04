Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,427 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of National Retail Properties worth $116,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,861. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

