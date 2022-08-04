Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,865 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.22% of Greenbrier Companies worth $121,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
