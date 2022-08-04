Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.18 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Zebra Technologies worth $118,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

