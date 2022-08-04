Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.63 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $117,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 30,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,500. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

