Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.80% of World Fuel Services worth $115,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 3,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,442. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Stories

