Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 102,608 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $119,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock worth $5,282,524 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

