Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.37% of Rambus worth $118,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

