Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 52,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $129.72. 23,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,183. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.49.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

