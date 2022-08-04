Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head to Head Survey

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Shoals Technologies Group 3.33% -179.10% 6.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 17.75 $2.35 million $0.05 454.20

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $25.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Dialog Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

