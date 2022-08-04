Dfyn Network Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $450,351.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00635171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035340 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 134,661,489 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
