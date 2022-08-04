DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,185. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

