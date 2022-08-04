Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €7.50 ($7.73) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.25) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.07 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.08 ($6.27). 5,186,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of €9.58 ($9.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

