Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 21,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,056. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.