Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “$175.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.21.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 203,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 260,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 176,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

