dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.28

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 23918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.