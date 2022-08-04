Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,767. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

