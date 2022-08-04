Delivery Hero (DHER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER):

8/2/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($77.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/25/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/25/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €69.50 ($71.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/25/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €60.00 ($61.86) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/25/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €32.00 ($32.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($77.32) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/22/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($77.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €32.00 ($32.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €69.50 ($71.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/19/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €60.00 ($61.86) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/11/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €57.00 ($58.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/1/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €31.00 ($31.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/24/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($97.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/20/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €31.20 ($32.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/13/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($128.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €34.00 ($35.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($51.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €69.50 ($71.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/7/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €35.00 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €51.36 ($52.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of -11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($139.12).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

