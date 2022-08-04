DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

DCP traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,279. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

