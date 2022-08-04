DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVA traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.