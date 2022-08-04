Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 9.5%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 128,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 741,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Activity at Datametrex AI

In other Datametrex AI news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares in the company, valued at C$732,450. In other Datametrex AI news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares in the company, valued at C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

