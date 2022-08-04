Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,218. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

