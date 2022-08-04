Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.24

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 2812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

