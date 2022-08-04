Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Up 2.3%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 291,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 286,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$198.97 million and a PE ratio of -54.40. The company has a current ratio of 132.46, a quick ratio of 130.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

