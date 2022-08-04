Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 291,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 286,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Cypress Development Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 132.46 and a quick ratio of 130.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.97 million and a PE ratio of -54.40.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

