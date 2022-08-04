Curio Governance (CGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $499.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Curio Governance has a market cap of $32,859.74 and approximately $499.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

