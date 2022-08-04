Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in TJX Companies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

