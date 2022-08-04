Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $266.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $220.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.