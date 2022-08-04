Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.70. 17,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

