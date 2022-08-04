Cummins Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Cummins stock opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 80.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

