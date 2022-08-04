CUDOS (CUDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. CUDOS has a market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUDOS has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,710.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003908 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00127754 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032140 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
