Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,632.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $9,632.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.
About Cryptonovae
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,796,233 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
