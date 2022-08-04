Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,632.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $9,632.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,796,233 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

