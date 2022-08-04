Crown (NYSE:CCK) Trading Down 9.3%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.06 and last traded at $90.06. 44,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,154,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

