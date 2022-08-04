Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.75.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $8.28 on Thursday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 215,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crocs by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

