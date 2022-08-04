Critical Review: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.83 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.84 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Genius Sports and Archon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 229.17%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genius Sports beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

