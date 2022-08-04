Critical Contrast: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06% Unisys -17.48% -36.72% 2.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 160.89 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.05 billion 0.46 -$448.50 million ($5.18) -2.69

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arbe Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Unisys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.75%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.78%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.