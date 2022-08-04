Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.06

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.06 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 265.80 ($3.26). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 266.60 ($3.27), with a volume of 222,608 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 416 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408 ($5.00).
Crest Nicholson Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of £703.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1,379.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.06.
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.