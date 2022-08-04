Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.06

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.06 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 265.80 ($3.26). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 266.60 ($3.27), with a volume of 222,608 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 416 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408 ($5.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of £703.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1,379.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

