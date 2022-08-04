Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 22nd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

