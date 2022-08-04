Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €47.26 ($48.72) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.21. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($71.31).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

