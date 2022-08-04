Credit Suisse Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

