Credit Suisse Group Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.91. 231,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,563. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

