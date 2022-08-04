Credit Suisse Group Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $43.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.1 %

WBD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,292. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.